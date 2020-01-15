What is an impeachment manager?

As President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial nears, we’re now learning a timeline for the proceedings and who will fill certain roles.

When the Senate trial begins Jan. 21, seven House Democrats will present the two impeachment articles to the Senate the same way prosecutors would present evidence and facts to a jury in a criminal trial.

The seven impeachment managers selected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are:

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a former federal prosecutor in Los Angeles

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, who served on the New York State assembly for 16 years

Immigration and Citizenship subcommittee Chair Zoe Lofgren, who was also a member of Congress during impeachment proceedings for Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton

House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, who also served in the New York State assembly

Rep. Val Demings, the former Orlando police chief

Subcommittee on Innovation and Workforce Development chair Jason Crow, a former Army Ranger

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, who formerly served on the Texas State Senate

“As you can see from these descriptions, the emphasis is on litigators, the emphasis is on comfort level in the court room, the emphasis is making the strongest possible case to protect and defend our constitution, to seek the truth for the American people,” Pelosi said Wednesday when announcing the selections.

Trump is accused of “trying to influence a foreign government for his own personal and political benefit,” according to Pelosi. He’s facing charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

CBS News broke down the role the seven managers, including Demings, will play.

What does an impeachment manager do?

The seven impeachment managers will essentially try to convince the U.S. Senate that Trump deserves to be removed from office. They will respond to written questions from senators and respond to arguments that Trump’s defense team presents.

According to CNN, the trial will likely begin with the seven impeachment managers arguing their case. During President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial, the process took several days.

After that, Trump’s team will have a chance to respond to the charges and try to disprove the allegations against the president. That process could take a few days as well.

While the managers will present the evidence, they will not determine the rules for the trial itself. The Senate will vote on the rules by introducing and passing motions with a simple majority vote, USA Today reports.

If 67 Senators vote that Trump is guilty, he will be removed from office.