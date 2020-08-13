Meet the candidates: Here are the Republicans running for Florida’s 15th Congressional District

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Republicans will face off in the primary for a chance to represent Florida’s 15th Congressional District.

The district encompasses the southern part of Lake County, the north part of Polk County and the north part of Hillsborough County.

Ross Spano is the incumbent and is seeking reelection, but a Lakeland commissioner is also vying for the seat.

Here’s everything you need to know about the candidates:

Ross Spano

Ross Spano. (WKMG)

Spano was sworn into office in January 2019. He is part of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the House Small Business Committee. He said he has been a voice for small businesses and has been pushing for less regulation, lower taxes and higher-paying jobs for communities. Spano said he will always defend the Second Amendment. He also wants to improve the housing needs and medical needs of veterans. Spano noted he supported the pay raise for troops in the military. When it comes to health care, Spano wants a market-based system to lower premiums and cover people with pre-existing conditions and produce higher quality care. In agriculture, Spano wants to prevent other countries from illegally subsidizing the industry and lowering the value of products in the market.

Scott Franklin

Scott Franklin. (WKMG)

Franklin served as a Naval Aviator in the U.S. Navy, where he spent 14 years on active duty and 12 years in the reserves. The Lakeland commissioner has operated a small business in the city for 20 years. He said he never voted for a tax increase while serving as a Lakeland commissioner. One of his priorities, if elected to office, is to fight socialism. He said a free market sparks innovation and economic growth. The Lakeland commissioner said he will fight for the Second Amendment. Franklin said he wants to see national security strengthened. He is also a supporter of President Donald Trump’s platform and wants to finish building the border wall.

Florida’s primary is Aug. 18.

Florida's primary is Aug. 18.