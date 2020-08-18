Despite pandemic, Central Florida voters cast ballots in key primary races

In Results 2020, voters across Central Florida are deciding several key races that will put candidates on the November ballot.

This comes as many election supervisors across Florida said they're seeing record number this primary election compared to previous primary elections.

Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties, for example, have already surpassed the voter turnout numbers compared to the primary election in 2016. There has also been a large increase in people taking advantage of the vote-by-mail option.

[VOTER GUIDE: Everything you need to know ahead of Florida’s primary election]

“More people have voted by mail than have ever voted before in a primary election by mail,” said Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles.

News 6 asked why more people are voting in this election compared to previous years.

“We are a growing community, so more people are participating, and on the other hand, I think the attention being given to the Nov. 3 presidential General election,” said Cowles.

Voters said they wanted to exercise their right to vote.

"I want my voice to be put towards the candidates who I feel are qualified," said voter Zach Wynn.

This comes as many safety precautions are in place at polls to keep workers and voters safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I feel good. Perfectly safe in their voting. I was happy," said voter Brigitte Kelsey.

[RESULTS 2020: Polls open as Election Day arrives in Florida]

Wynn said the extra precautions in place are comforting.

“I feel relatively safe as long as all of the protocols are being followed,” Wynn said.

Voters have until 7 p.m. on Tuesday to be in line to cast their votes at their respective polling locations.

To find your polling location, sample ballot and a list of key races in Central Florida, visit ClickOrlando.com’s 2020 primary election voter guide.