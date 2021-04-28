Judicial nominees, perhaps a potential justice, face Senate

Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated to be a U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on pending judicial nominations, Wednesday, April 28, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON – Ketanji Brown Jackson is heading to Capitol Hill for an audition of sorts. Lawmakers will be grilling her about her nomination to become a federal appeals court judge. But if the hearing goes well, the 50-year-old could someday get a callback for an even bigger role: Supreme Court justice.

Jackson is one of five judicial nominees who will appear before a Senate panel Wednesday, the opening act in President Joe Biden's effort to put his mark on the bench after four years in which President Donald Trump chose white men as judges at the highest rate in decades. None of the five people the committee will consider Wednesday for a judgeship is a white man.

Because Biden has promised to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court if a vacancy arises and because Jackson was a candidate for the court during President Barack Obama's administration, she is widely seen as a potential high court pick down the line. She is now a judge in the District of Columbia, and Biden wants her promoted to a seat on the city’s federal appeals court that was left vacant by Merrick Garland when he became U.S. attorney general.

Democrats, narrowly controlling the Senate for the first time in eight years, are eager to turn the page from the Trump era. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., a member of the Judiciary Committee, said Democrats will prioritize diversity “not only in race and ethnic backgrounds, but also in careers."

Blumenthal said Biden is off to a good start on that front. “They are all highly qualified, and as important as their academic and professional credentials is, they look like America,” he said.

Jackson, for her part, went before the committee in 2012 for her current job. Introducing her was Republican Rep. Paul Ryan, who later became House speaker and is related to her by marriage. “Now, our politics may differ, but my praise for Ketanji’s intellect, for her character, for her integrity, it is unequivocal,” Ryan said at the time.

As for whether there might be a Supreme Court opening in the near future, Justice Stephen Breyer, 82, the court’s oldest member, has been mum about any retirement plans. The last he had to say on the topic, in an interview published in December, was: “I mean, eventually I’ll retire, sure I will. And it’s hard to know exactly when.”

Still, liberal groups have urged the court's most senior liberal justice to step down while Democrats have Vice President Kamala Harris to break the tie in a Senate split 50-50. And it's getting to be the time of year when justices often announce their retirements.

