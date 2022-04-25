Top Biden aide Richmond leaving for DNC ahead of midterms

FILE - White House adviser Cedric Richmond board board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., July 21, 2021, to travel to Cincinnati with President Joe Biden. Richmond, one of Biden's closest aides is leaving the White House to take on a role as senior adviser to the Democratic National Committee.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON – One of President Joe Biden's closest aides is leaving the White House to take on a role as senior adviser to the Democratic National Committee, as the White House looks to bolster its political effort to help Democrats ahead of what is expected to be a challenging midterm election.

Cedric Richmond, a former Democratic member of Congress from Louisiana, served as co-chair of Biden's 2020 presidential campaign before joining the White House as senior adviser and director of the Office of Public Engagement.

A Biden adviser said Richmond will take on a role similar to the one he served on Biden’s campaign, including fundraising, outreach and serving as a surrogate for the president and Democrats down the ticket.

“There are few people more capable of helping us continue to build on our successes and deliver our message as we head into the midterm elections,” said DNC chair Jaime Harrison in a statement. "We look forward to having Cedric join our already strong team as we continue to work in close partnership with the White House and our sister committees to protect and expand our Democratic majorities. The Democratic Party is all-in and leaving nothing to chance.”

Ad

Richmond, in a statement, said he was “thrilled that the President has entrusted me with helping boost the robust work already being done at the DNC to make sure that Democrats grow their majorities in the House and Senate, and increase the number of Democratic governors in state capitals around the country.”