Orange County’s importance on display as Florida campaign trail heats up

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As the campaign trail ramps up, the post-Labor Day race for governor starts here in Central Florida.

Democratic nominee for governor Charlie Crist was campaigning in Orlando Tuesday – hoping to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis.

News 6 political analyst and UCF history professor Dr. Jim Clark said to make that happen, Orange county will have to play a big role.

“Charlie Crist and Val Demings will need to run up big majorities in this county, Orange County if they’re going to have any chance of winning,” said Dr. Clark.

Dr. Clark said in fact, many candidates will likely ramp up their campaigns, between now and Nov., including targeting counties here in Central Florida.

“We have seen that now for the last dozen years where the I-4 corridor running between Daytona and St. Pete plays the dominant role in electing senators, governor and cabinet officers,” said Clark.

Maxwell Frost won the Democratic primary for the district 10 U.S. House seat. He’ll face Republican nominee Calvin Wimbish in November.

If elected the 25-year-old Frost will be the first Gen Z member of Congress.

“I really believe we need to build a Congress that looks like the country, and yes that means in race, but also in age,” said Frost. “We need folks who are going to be fighters in D.C. to fight to solve those problems and bring people together. That’s why I say people should vote for me, born and raised here. I’m from this community.”

News 6 did reach out to Frost’s opponent’s camp, Calvin Wimbish, and have not yet heard back.

We’re also working to learn of any Republicans who plan to make their way to campaign on this scale here in Central Florida.

