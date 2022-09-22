WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis speaks in Miami

MIAMI – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday will hold a news conference at the Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m., according to a news release.

[TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to develop | Do I have to show my ID when I get pulled over? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The governor will be joined by Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr.

No other details were shared.

ClickOrlando.com will stream the event live at the top of this story when it begins.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: