WATCH LIVE at 10:15 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis speaks in Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday will hold a news conference at the Times Square promenade in Fort Myers Beach.

The event is set to begin at 10:15 a.m., also featuring Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, State Sen. Kathleen Passidomo (R-District 28) and Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

No other details were shared ahead of time.

The governor on Monday participated in a heated debate with former Rep. Charlie Crist in Fort Pierce, the only one scheduled ahead of the gubernatorial election on Nov. 8. Both candidates drew cheers and jeers from a loud and at times disruptive audience, leading to some spectators’ removal by police during the event.

DeSantis and Crist attacked one another on a multitude of topics and offered few new solutions when it came to actually answering the debate questions. In one instance, when Crist asked DeSantis if he would agree to serve a full, four-year term as Florida’s governor if re-elected, DeSantis instead called Crist “the only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture right now.”

