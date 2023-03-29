70º

BREAKING NEWS

Politics

WATCH LIVE at 9 a.m.: DeSantis holds news conference in South Florida

ClickOrlando.com will stream event live

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Florida, Collier County, Naples, Politics, Ron DeSantis
(File) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the state's Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Wednesday morning in Collier County.

The event along Founders Square Drive begins at 9 a.m. and will include Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner.

No other details were shared ahead of time.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The governor on Monday signed a bill to expand scholarships for private school vouchers to all families, with supporters focused on the extra schooling options that parents will have for their children and critics pointing to the effect that the legislation’s cost could have on public education funding.

ClickOrlando.com will stream the event live at the top of this story when it begins.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email