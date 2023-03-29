WATCH LIVE at 9 a.m.: DeSantis holds news conference in South Florida

(File) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the state's Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Wednesday morning in Collier County.

The event along Founders Square Drive begins at 9 a.m. and will include Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner.

No other details were shared ahead of time.

The governor on Monday signed a bill to expand scholarships for private school vouchers to all families, with supporters focused on the extra schooling options that parents will have for their children and critics pointing to the effect that the legislation’s cost could have on public education funding.

