Ron DeSantis agrees to debate with California Gov. Newsom

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis agreed to a debate with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, after months in a war of words.

Newsom has been challenging DeSantis to a debate since last September and has been critical of the Florida governor on a number of issues, including migrant flights and abortion.

DeSantis in the meantime has blasted Newsom, saying his liberal policies have been a disaster.

The debate, which has not been scheduled, is expected to be live on Fox News in November.

During a news conference in June, DeSantis took shots at Newsom and said to “stop pussyfooting around” and launch a primary challenge against Biden.

Veteran Democratic consultant Roy Behr, whose clients included former California Sen. Barbara Boxer, said the two governors are engaged in what could become an early preview of the 2028 presidential contest.

“It’s not inconceivable that four years from now, these two guys could be their respective parties’ nominees,” he said. In tangling with DeSantis, who is 44, the 55-year-old Newsom is building his national brand and visibility and is “certainly trying to create opportunities for himself.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

