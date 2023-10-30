79º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Politics

Who is Dean Phillips, Democratic candidate for President?

Phillips is entering the race late, but is still challenging President Biden

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Tags: Politics, Elections
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips insists he’s not necessarily running against President Joe Biden.

But Phillips will at the very least provide some competition for Biden in the Democratic primary after announcing his candidacy for the White House on Thursday.

“I’m not running against Joe Biden ... I’m running for the future,” Phillips said in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” over the weekend. “Yes, we have some policy differences, but I’m a proud Democrat.”

Phillips is not a career politician, having first been the president and CEO of his family’s business, Phillips Distilling Company, which is a Minnesota-based company that produces a variety of liquors and specialty drinks.

He decided to give the political world a go when he ran for Congress in 2018, a bid that was successful after he beat incumbent Republican Erik Paulsen and become the first Democrat since 1958 to win that particular seat in Minnesota.

Graham Media Group 2023

About the Author:

Keith is a member of Graham Media Group's Digital Content Team, which produces content for all the company's news websites.

email