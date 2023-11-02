What you need to know about Central Florida elections on Tuesday

Voting booths will be set up for city elections on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

ORLANDO, Fla. – 2023 is an off-year for politics in Florida but we still have elections, and thousands of people are eligible to go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

About a dozen cities and towns in Brevard, Lake, Orange and Seminole counties all have elections that day, including the city of Orlando mayoral race.

In addition, some voters in Orange and Osceola counties will go to the polls to choose candidates in party primaries for Florida House District 35.

Here’s what you need to know.

Elections by county

ORANGE COUNTY

ORLANDO

First up is probably the biggest one — voters will decide on Orlando’s mayor and two city council seats.

Buddy Dyer is running for a sixth term in the mayor’s office. He faces three opponents: Steve Dixon, Sam Ings and Tony Vargas.

For seat 4 Orlando city commissioner, incumbent Patty Sheehan faces two opponents: Randy Ross and Katie Koch.

For seat 6 Orlando city commissioner, incumbent Bakari Burns faces one challenger: Rufus Hawkins.

Seat 2 Commissioner Tony Ortiz was reelected without opposition.

Early voting runs through Nov. 5.

To find out if you are eligible to vote in the Orlando elections, and where you vote, head to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections website.

You can check your registration information, check your vote-by-mail ballot status or find your polling place there.

BREVARD COUNTY

There are elections happening in Cape Canaveral, Indian Harbour Beach, Melbourne Beach and Rockledge.

Cape Canaveral residents are voting to fill two seats on the city council, and there are three candidates to choose from: Kay Lyn Jackson, Steven Stroud, and incumbent Don Willis.

Indian Harbour Beach residents are also looking to fill two seats on the city council. For seat 1 there are three candidates: Adam Dyer, David Nutt and Douglas Torpy. For seat 3 there are two candidates: Hamilton Boone and Susan Ruimy.

Residents in the Town of Melbourne Beach are electing a mayor and a commissioner. The candidates for mayor are Joyce Barton and Alison Dennington, and the candidates for commissioner are Jason Judge and Adam Meyer.

In Rockledge, voters will pick a commissioner for seat 3 from candidates incumbent Sammie Brown Martin and challenger Josiah Gattle. Rockledge Mayor Thomas Price and Deputy Mayor Frank Forester both drew no challengers and were therefore reelected without opposition.

Elections in Indialantic, Malabar, Melbourne Village and Palm Shores were also decided without opposition.

To find out if you are eligible to vote in any of these elections, and where you vote, head to the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections website.

You can check your registration information, check the status of your vote-by-mail ballot or find your polling place there.

LAKE COUNTY

Five cities in Lake County are holding elections on Nov. 7.

Clermont is looking to fill seat 4 on its city council, with candidates Max Krzyminski and Chandra Myers running for office. There is also an ordinance on the ballot that would change the terms in office for city council members.

The Town of Lady Lake is holding an election for Ward 5 on the commission. Incumbent Jim Rietz and Mike Sage are running for the seat.

Voters in Mascotte will choose a candidate for seat 5 on the city council. Incumbent Randy Brasher is running against Sharee Hodge.

Three Minneola city council seats are up for election. In seat 1, incumbent Pam Serviss is going up against Monica Luna. In seat 3, incumbent Pat Kelley is facing Nathan Focht. In seat 5, incumbent Joseph Saunders faces challengers Juana Delacruz and Kelly Price.

There are also two ballot questions for Minneola voters, both of which change the terms in office for city council members.

In Tavares, incumbent councilmember Sandy Gamble is running for reelection to seat 2 on the city council against challenger Doug Keown.

To find out if you are eligible to vote in any of these elections, and where you vote, head to the Lake County Supervisor of Elections website.

You can check your registration information, check the status of your vote-by-mail ballot or find your polling place there.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

The cities of Oviedo and Lake Mary are having elections on Nov. 7.

In Oviedo, incumbent mayor Megan Sladek faces two challengers: Brady Duke and Judith Dolores Smith. There are also two proposed ordinances on the ballot, one authorizing a business tax exemption program, and one to further fund a new public safety building.

In Lake Mary, incumbent city commissioner George Duryea is facing a challenge from Kristina Renteria for Commission Seat 2.

Seminole County will hold one day of early voting on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To find out if you are eligible to vote in either of these elections, and where you vote, head to the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections website.

You can check your registration information, check the status of your vote-by-mail ballot or find your polling place there.

FLORIDA HOUSE DISTRICT 35

Fred Hawkins, the state representative for District 35, left his seat earlier this year to become president of a state college in South Florida. That means there’s a special election for his district coming up.

The district encompasses eastern Orange and Osceola counties, and voters in that district will pick Democratic and Republican candidates on Nov. 7. The winners of those party primaries will go onto a general election on Jan. 16.

Florida is a closed primary state. That means only Democrats can vote in the Democratic primary and only Republicans can vote in the Republican primary.

The candidates running in the Democratic primary are: Rishi Bagga, Marucci Guzman and Tom Keen.

The candidates running in the Republican primary are: Erika Booth, Ken Davenport and Scotty Moore.

For voters in Orange County, early voting runs through Nov. 5. Times and locations are on the Orange County Supervisor of Elections website.

You can check your registration information, check the status of your vote-by-mail ballot or find your polling place there.

For voters in Osceola County, early voting runs through Nov. 4. Times and locations are on the Osceola County Supervisor of Elections website, where you can also check your voter registration, check the status of your vote-by-mail ballot or find your polling place.

