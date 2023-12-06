Ex-Congressman George Santos is on Cameo now, because of course

George Santos (R-NY) is surrounded by journalists as he leaves the U.S. Capitol after his fellow members of Congress voted to expel him from the House of Representatives on December 01, 2023 in Washington, DC. Charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with 23 felonies in New York including fraud and campaign finance violations, Santos, 35, was expelled from the House of Representatives by a vote of 311-114. Santos is only the sixth person in U.S. history to be expelled from the House of Representatives. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

What do you do when you’re literally voted out of congress by your peers for being a soon-to-be politician going to court over alleged fraud? You turn to making Cameos, of course!

In case you didn’t know, Rep. George Santos of New York was expelled from Congress on Friday after an ethics report on his conduct came out, which confirmed many of the things that have been said about him since being voted into Congress.

In May, Santos was indicted by federal prosecutors on multiple charges, and the ethics report alleged that Santos used campaign donations for his own personal use, which led to the House of Representatives to expel him, with a 311-114 vote.

So now that Santos is no longer a sitting member of Congress, what is he to do now until his trial starts? He joined Cameo.

If you’ve never received a Cameo before, let me explain how it works. Cameo is a website where participating celebrities can send you personalized video messages for special occasions. You pay them, and they’ll send your friend a birthday message,a happy anniversary message or anything else really.

Now, when I say the word “celebrity,” I am not talking about the ones on the A-List. Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon or Bradley Cooper are not on Cameo. Think of a reality TV star, a retired professional athlete or an actor who was on a sitcom back in the ‘90s. Depending on the celebrity’s level of fame, they can charge you anywhere from $50 to $500 for a Cameo.

Santos is the latest celeb to join Cameo, and boy have people been paying him for personalized messages. He’s currently charging $350 for a Cameo, and he describes himself as a “former congressional icon.”

While some people may actually be buying Cameos from Santos in earnest, others are simply trolling the former Congressman, like Sen. John Fetterman from Pennsylvania.

Fetterman had Santos (unknowingly) send a Cameo of encouragement to another elected politician who is in hot water. Sen. Bob Mendez from New Jersey is facing his own legal actions, so who better to give him a boost of confidence than Santos? You can click here to see Fetterman’s troll on Santos.

If you’d like to spend $350 to get a personalized Cameo from Santos, click the link here.