Cathy Hoechst beats incumbent for spot as Mount Dora mayor

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - After a four-year break, Cathy Hoechst will serve as Mount Dora mayor once again.

She was initially elected in November 2013, but then lost the race to Nick Girone in 2015. Girone has held the position since then.

This time, Hoechst earned 58.25% percent of the vote and Girone earned 41% percent.

According to her campaign website, Hoechst plans to focus on the community by working with residents and small businesses in the area; maintaining a balanced budget without diminishing the quality of services taxpayers receive; and building a parking garage in downtown Mount Dora.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Hoechst was elected to the Mount Dora City Council in 2016 but opted to not seek reelection in 2018.

The newspaper notes that she lost the 2015 mayoral race to Girone because voters were upset about her decision to uproot beloved oak trees and replace them with palm trees.

