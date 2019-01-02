Florida bill would ban smoking on public beaches

Legislation filed by a Florida state senator from Sarasota on Tuesday would make smoking tobacco on public Sunshine State beaches illegal.

[VOTE BELOW: Do you think people should be allowed to smoke on public beaches?]

Senate Bill 218 filed by Republican Sen. Joe Gruters would prohibit beachgoes from smoking tobacco on public beaches. If the legislation passes, law enforcement officers would issue citations to anyone smoking on a public beach, according to the bill.



Fines would not exceed $25 or more than 10 hours of community service.



If the bill makes it to incoming Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk, it would go into effect July 1.

According to the Florida Senate website, a corresponding bill has not been filed in the House.

Gruters also filed a bill ahead of the legislative session that would put $1-per-gallon fines on sewage spills and providing funding related to the Indian River Lagoon conservation programs.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.