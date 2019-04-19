Florida election officials say no hacking, despite Mueller Report

ORLANDO, Fla. - Election officials in Florida say they have no knowledge of any successful hacking attempt despite Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report saying Russian intelligence gained access to the network of at least one Florida county government.

Mueller's report released Thursday says it was the understanding of Mueller's office that the FBI believes a phishing attempt by Russian intelligence had been successful in at least one Florida county in the 2016 election.

The report says Mueller's office didn't independently verify the belief.

A spokeswoman in the FBI's Tampa office said Thursday her office wasn't commenting.

The Florida Department of State, which supervises Florida elections, said in a statement the 2016 elections in Florida were not hacked. The agency also says the voter registration system was secure, and no official results were changed.



