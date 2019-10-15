Polk deputies looking for man wanted in double homicide

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for the man wanted in a double homicide.

The Sheriff's Office said 35-year-old Stanley Mossburg, also known as "Woo Woo" has a warrant for first-degree murder out of Greene County, Tennessee.

Deputies said he is also wanted for in a double homicide in Winter Haven.

Investigators said to call 911 immediately if you see Mossburg.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.