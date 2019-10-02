Preparations underway for President Trump's visit to The Villages

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

THE VILLAGES - President Donald Trump will make a stop in Central Florida on Thursday.

He is set to talk at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Main Street in The Villages around 1:10 p.m. on Thursday.

The preparations are underway ahead of Trump's arrival to The Villages.

The president will be talking Medicare.

"We're all interested in what he has to say about Medicare because the vast majority of us are on Medicare and we want to make sure that it stays healthy," Bob Thompson said.

Trump is expected to sign an executive order involving Medicare.

National experts have speculated it will include allowing some drug imports from Canada as an alternate to plans suggested by Democratic candidates that would expand government health coverage to all Americans.

"No one has put forth a legitimate source of how they're going to pay for it, that's scary," Fleur Engelbrecht said.

Forty-three percent of voters in Lake County are Republican, 30 percent of voters are Democrats.

Residents tell News 6 the area is Trump Country and that the president likely knows he'll have a friendly audience.

"There's a lot of Trump people here ," Engelbrecht said.

Trump's supporters say they expect to see protesters tomorrow.



