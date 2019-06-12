Remembering Pulse: Community members gather to form giant heart

ORLANDO, Fla. - Members of the community gathered Sunday afternoon to form a gaint heart in honor of Pulse victims and survivors, nearly three years after the attack.

The photo and video opportunity was one of several activities at One Orlando Alliance's Love and Kindness on the Lawn event, which was held on Seneff Plaza at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Other activities included group meditation, local music performances and the opportunity to fill #ActLoveGive signs with positive messages.

Video of the event shows volunteers and attendees dressed in the bright rainbow color scheme of the LGBTQ+ flag, embracing one another, and eagerly planning out the logistics of the human heart, which could be seen from above. Those who participated held red paper above their heads, creating and holding the shape in unison.

For those who sought emotional support, mental health professionals from the community were present. "You Matter" signs greeted attendees all throughout the event.

Love and Kindness on the Lawn is part of the Orlando United: Acts of Love and Kindness movement. The event was intentionally held days prior to Orlando United Day on June 12, so that people could make time to honor the victims and survivors during the weekend, according to Jennifer Foster, executive director of the alliance.

The One Orlando Alliance is a coalition of more than 30 LGBTQ+ organizations, and was founded shortly after the Pulse tragedy to serve Central Florida by helping the community recover from the event.

“Every day is another opportunity for healing,” Foster told News 6. “It’s a really nice opportunity for people to come together and celebrate how far we’ve come.”

For more information, visit ActLoveGive.org.

