Racist, pornographic images posted on Tampa mayor's Twitter account

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn has 52,000 followers

TAMPA, Fla. - The Twitter account of Tampa's mayor was hacked, with the hijacker posting racist and pornographic images and a threat against the airport.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn's account with 52,000 followers was hacked early Thursday, and police detectives are trying to determine the hijacker's identity.

The hacker posted several racist and vulgar tweets and a threat saying he had planted a bomb at Tampa International Airport and was "looking forward to seeing some minorities die."

The airport says it doesn't view the threat as credible but had taken "appropriate action" to ensure passenger safety.

