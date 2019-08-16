Report: Teen with autism barred from flight at Florida airport

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A mishap at a security checkpoint at a Florida airport resulted in a teen with autism being barred from boarding his flight for a family vacation, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

The newspaper reports that 18-year-old Cullen Chason was recently at Tallahassee International Airport with his family when a Transportation Security Administration agent asked him to do a pat-down, which left him anxious and seeking solitude to calm down.

When the agent requested a second pat-down, Chason became so agitated that he swung at his brother and a TSA agent, prompting a nearby Tallahassee Police Department officer to intervene.

Ultimately, Chason was prohibited from boarding his flight to Reno, Nevada.

Airport director David Pollard has since apologized to the Chason family, offering to take steps to avoid similar incidents in the future.

To read more on this story, visit Tallahassee.com.

