Say cheese: Wall Crawl offers warehouse of Insta-worthy photo opportunities

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Wall Crawl is a new place in Orlando helping selfie lovers and people of all ages get that Instagram-worthy picture.

The space offers more than 20 vibrant backdrops inside a 4,500-square-foot space. For the creators of this one-of-a-kind place, location was key to bringing their idea to life.

"It all came down to what would look good in a photo? Like what would really make the person stand out and be really fun and interactive," Jeannette Johnson, founder of Wall Crawl, said.

Wall Crawl opened recently in Orlando's Parramore neighborhood at 1016 W. Church St. For its co-founders, the location was important.

"Often times Parramore gets a bad wrap and it really doesn't deserve it," co-founder Joshua Johnson said. "Part of us choosing this location is that it's very important for us to be a part of the community and so we're really looking forward to finding ways that we can work with existing organizations to help support the arts in Parramore. Working with some of the local schools and nonprofits, we really want to get kids in here and explore creativity, exploring photography."

Wall Crawl is a place where modern meets retro and vintage meets children intrigued by rotary phones which end up being used as props for pictures.

"There's just so much color, so much to do, so much to see," visitor Zhanna Mikhno said. "I have three daughters. This is like their thing. they're in their element because they love taking photos. They're all very sassy."

Guests can choose from a flamingo wall, a rainbow wall or a living room setting among other unique designs for their picture perfect shots.

"What ends up happening here is they end up connecting with their friends and family and having a great time, and then you know, the byproduct of that is they leave here with some great photos as well," Johnson said.

General admission for the Wall Crawl is Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The first time slot starts at 10 a.m. All other days are reservation only.



Tripods and additional lighting gear is not permitted during general admission.



To check out prices, details, reservations and upcoming events, visit wallcrawl.com.

