SeaWorld introduces newest ambassador: Bird rescued after Hurricane Irma

ORLANDO, Fla. - What do you name a bird rescued shortly after Hurricane Irma?

Irma, of course.

On Tuesday, across social media, SeaWorld Orlando introduced its newest animal ambassador.

Irma was first rescued by the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey, and due to an injured wing, she was deemed non-releasable.

“Our team is honored to welcome Irma to our family and hope that her story will inspire our guests to protect her wild counterparts,” SeaWorld posted on its Facebook page.

