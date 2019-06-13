Several cars damaged in Polk County after rock truck overturns

Photo Credit: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a rock truck overturned on Clubhouse Road near U.S. 98 in Lakeland Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident caused significant traffic delays.

Investigators want people to avoid the area while crews clean the mess.

Several vehicles were damaged in the process, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4 p.m., investigators said crews were expected to be at the scene for several hours.

No one was seriously injured in the incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.



