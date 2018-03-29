Social media threat causes concern at Rockledge High School

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - School officials said in a Facebook post Thursday morning that police found no credible evidence to suggest a social media threat was directed toward Rockledge High School.

There will be increased police presence on campus as precaution, school officials noted.

The exact nature of the potential threat was not immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Original story

Rockledge High School officials posted to the school's Facebook page Wednesday just after 9 p.m. to let parents know a threat was being investigated.

"We are aware of the Social Media Threat about RHS. Please know the Rockledge Police Department is actively investigating and we will continue to provide you with updates as more information is available," the post reads.

Many commenters said they would not be sending their children to school the next day, and some posted a link a Snapchat message containing a threat against "RHS."

Rockledge police were unavailable for comment Tuesday night.

