Choose your view: News 6 offers several livestreams of SpaceX, NASA launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – As SpaceX and NASA prepare to send four astronauts to the International Space Station, News 6 is offering multiple views of the historic launch.

Nearly 15 livestreams are available Sunday at ClickOrlando.com/spaceview ahead of the 7:27 p.m. liftoff from Launchpad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

The livestreams include views from Kennedy Space Center, Jetty Park and Max Brewer Bridge, along with feeds from NASA and SpaceX, and forecast updates from the News 6 weather team every 30 minutes leading up to launch. (NOTE: Some streams, especially those from Jetty Park and the bridge, will not be constantly available.)

News 6 will also stream a digital-only newscast from 7-7:30 p.m. on the Spaceview page.

Weather officers with the U.S. Space Force are giving Sunday’s window a 50% chance of favorable liftoff conditions. Cloud cover and possible rain are the main concerns for the launch window.

