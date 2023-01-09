SpaceX plans Falcon 9 launch from Florida’s Space Coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is planning to launch its Falcon 9 rocket Monday from Florida’s Space Coast.

Forty satellites will be launched atop the rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 11:50 p.m., part of the OneWeb 16 mission.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The launch was originally scheduled for Sunday, but it was pushed back to complete pre-launch processing, according to SpaceX.

This mission will mark OneWeb’s second time launching from Florida with SpaceX and its 16th launch to date.

OneWeb said in a news release that its “connectivity solutions are already active in Alaska, Canada, the UK, Greenland and wider Arctic area, providing internet connectivity to unserved and underserved rural and remote communities and businesses.”

The first-stage rocket booster is expected to land at Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, so prepare for sonic booms.

Forecasters with Space Launch Delta 45 say there is a less than 10% chance that weather will prevent the launch.