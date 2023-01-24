SpaceX’s Starship completes ‘flight-like’ wet dress rehearsal

SpaceX may be getting close to launching what would become the most powerful rocket ever to leave Earth.

At the company’s base in South Texas, SpaceX fueled up and test fired its super heavy booster yesterday, a moment years in the making.

Starship completed its first full flight-like wet dress rehearsal at Starbase today. This was the first time an integrated Ship and Booster were fully loaded with more than 10 million pounds of propellant pic.twitter.com/btprGNGZ1G — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 24, 2023

The rocket is designed to send astronauts to the Moon and Mars and would nearly double the power of NASA’s mega moon rocket, the Space Launch System rocket.

If everything goes well, we could see a test flight sometime in the next two months.

