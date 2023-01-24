56º

SpaceX’s Starship completes ‘flight-like’ wet dress rehearsal

Starship would become most powerful rocket to leave Earth

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

SpaceX may be getting close to launching what would become the most powerful rocket ever to leave Earth.

At the company’s base in South Texas, SpaceX fueled up and test fired its super heavy booster yesterday, a moment years in the making.

The rocket is designed to send astronauts to the Moon and Mars and would nearly double the power of NASA’s mega moon rocket, the Space Launch System rocket.

If everything goes well, we could see a test flight sometime in the next two months.

