SpaceX reschedules launch of Space Force satellites from California

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – SpaceX on Sunday will attempt to launch an assortment of U.S. Space Force satellites from California.

Mission managers on Thursday morning called out “abort, abort” just three seconds from launching the batch of military satellites with a Falcon 9 rocket. The “Tranche 0″ mission was scheduled to take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:29 a.m. ET, according to SpaceX.

The company backed off from a launch attempt the next day, opting first to schedule Tranche 0 for a 10:29 a.m. ET launch on Saturday, April 1, and then targeting the same time April 2.

At the time of this report, the latter scheduled launch date of April 2 is currently what we’re anticipating.

Now targeting Sunday, April 2 at 7:29 a.m. PT for Falcon 9's launch of the @SemperCitiusSDA Tranche 0 mission to low-Earth orbit. Weather is 90% favorable for liftoff pic.twitter.com/wKWKiiOF3F — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 1, 2023

As far as payloads, the mission will carry and deploy a small network of data connectivity satellites for the United States Space Force (USSF) Space Development Agency (SDA); on SpaceX’s website, the satellites are described as serving the SDA’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, “a new layered network of satellites in low-Earth orbit and supporting elements that will provide global military communication and missile warning, indication, and tracking capabilities.”

