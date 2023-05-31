U.S. Space Force ‘STARCOM’ headquarters planned for Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The U.S. Space Force Space Training and Readiness Command — dubbed “STARCOM” — is set to make its headquarters in Brevard County, according to Space Florida on Wednesday.

Space Florida officials said that the STARCOM headquarters would be placed at the Patrick Space Force Base, located near Satellite Beach.

“From Project Mercury to today’s privatized spaceflight, Americans look to Florida’s Space Coast to see history in the making,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “We are honored to host the Space Training and Readiness Command headquarters and continue Florida’s history as America’s gateway to outer space.”

The U.S. Space Force is a branch of armed services under the Department of the Air Force to enhance national security by conducting global space operations. It was established in 2019 under then-President Donald Trump.

The STARCOM base will prepare Space Force members for combat by developing space warfighting tactics and procedures, according to Space Florida officials.

“This decision by the U.S. Air Force reflects the strategic importance of Florida in advancing national security and defense in space,” CEO Frank DiBello of Space Florida said. “Bringing STARCOM’s headquarters to Patrick Space Force Base is a significant milestone in Florida’s history and reaffirms our critical role in advancing the nation’s space and military capabilities. I want to thank USSF Gen. Stephen Purdy for his commitment to helping build a space military operations hub in Florida.”

Space Delta 10, which will be responsible for military doctrine and space wargaming, is also expected to be located at Patrick Space Force Base, a release by Space Florida shows. Meanwhile, Space Deltas 11 and 12 will be located in New Mexico and Colorado, respectively.

According to the release, the Department of the Air Force is now set to conduct analyses on the environmental impact at each base, which are planned to be completed later this year before final decisions are made.

