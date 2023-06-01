Boeing delays Starliner crewed flight again amid new issues

In this photo provided by Boeing, technicians work on the Starliner spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Jan. 19, 2023, in preparation for NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test. On Wednesday, March, 29, 2023, NASA said Boeing's debut launch of astronauts has been delayed again, this time until July, saying more time is needed to certify the rocket and capsule that will blast off with the two test pilots. (John Grant/Boeing via AP)

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The maiden crewed flight of the Boeing Starliner will not happen on July 21, the aerospace agency announced Thursday.

Boeing said the crewed flight test for Starliner, which has been delayed several times, is being pushed back again because of technical issues with the parachute system, as well as the discovery that tape used to wrap wire harnesses may be flammable.

Boeing officials said they have notified NASA, as well as the CFT crew and they are supportive of the decision.

The company said it will move forward with making changes and minimizing risk.

The Starliner capsule was supposed to launch in July atop an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station for a mission that would include time at the International Space Station.

Boeing had intended to launch earlier this year, but the flight was delayed because more time was needed to certify and test Starliner’s parachute system.

Boeing was already running years behind schedule when it had to repeat its test flight without a crew to the International Space Station because of software and other problems. The first launch was in 2019 and the second was in 2022.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: