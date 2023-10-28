83º
SpaceX to launch more Starlink satellites from Florida coast

Launch set for 7:45 p.m. Sunday

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches with a batch of Starlink satellites on board. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX on Sunday will attempt to launch another batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

A Falcon 9 rocket is set to take off from Space Launch Complex 40 at 7:45 p.m., according to SpaceX.

Seven backup opportunities will be available from 8:17 p.m. to 10:47 p.m. if needed, with eight more from 7:20 p.m. to 10:22 p.m. Monday.

The 45th Weather Squadron has given the launch an 85% chance at experiencing favorable weather conditions, with liftoff winds among primary concerns. A 24-hour delay would bring those chances to 90%.

The mission — Starlink 6-25 — will loft 23 Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit, marking the eighth flight taken by the first-stage booster SpaceX plans to use. That booster will attempt to land on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The launch window was originally thought to open Saturday ahead of further confirmation by SpaceX.

News 6 will stream the launch live at the top of this story when coverage begins.

