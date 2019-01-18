Blue Origin sets new launch date with UCF, UF experiments on board

New Shepard on the launch pad the morning of Mission 8, April 29, 2018. Blue Origin launched New Shepard on its 9th mission on July 18, 2019. (Photo: Blue Origin)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Blue Origin is targeting Monday morning for the next launch of its New Shepard rocket in Texas with NASA-selected experiments on board, including one from the University of Central Florida.

New Shepard's 10th mission was delayed from Dec. 18, 2018, due to a ground infrastructure issue, according to Blue Origin.

The company led by Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos, said the next attempt will be Monday at 10 a.m. ET from its West Texas launch site.

"We’ve fixed our ground infrastructure issue and both the vehicle and weather look good," the company said in a statement.

Blue Origin will launch payloads that are part of NASA’s Flight Opportunities program. Two of those experiments are from Florida universities. UCF’s Collisions Into Dust Experiment, or COLLIDE, is a microgravity test examining how particles react in space. The University of Florida’s experiment will test a biological fluorescent imaging device developed for the International Space Station. The principal investigators want to adapt the instrument for experiments lower than the edge of space, known as the suborbital zone.

In December, UCF and UF groups sent experiments up on the first successful spaceflight for Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo. The spaceplane, operated by two pilots, reached the edge of space 50 miles above Earth.

Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin both plan to launch the first space tourists in the near future. Paying customers have already reserved seats on SpaceShipTwo and interested people are able to sign up on Blue Origin's website to start accessing pricing information and tickets when the company opens reservations.

Monday's launch will be available to watch on Blue Origin's website, blueorigin.com.

The Washington state-based company plans to start lifting off from Cape Canaveral Launch Complex 36 with its New Glenn rocket, which is still under development, no earlier than 2021.

The rocket will be assembled at Blue Origin's mammoth rocket factory in Exploration Park just outside Kennedy Space Center's gates. There are also plans for a rocket testing and refurbishment center next to the factory, according to Florida's spaceport authority, Space Florida.

