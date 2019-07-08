No one hurt after fire at SpaceX Starship construction site in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. - A fire at the Cocoa industrial facility Monday where SpaceX is constructing a prototype of its interplanetary rocket ship Starship was quickly put out, according to a SpaceX spokesperson.

The Starship mockup will be used to fire its engines on brief "hops" to test out systems and hardware. A second prototype of the SpaceX interplanetary spaceship is also being assembled and tested in Boca Chica, Texas, according to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Cocoa police and fire responded to the blaze Monday afternoon which was mostly contained to a storage container, according to SpaceX officials.

A SpaceX spokesman provided this statement about the fire:

“This afternoon, a small fire occurred at a SpaceX facility in Cocoa, Florida. The fire was contained to a sea van on site and extinguished thanks to the Cocoa Fire Department, which responded within minutes. There were no injuries as a result of the fire, and the cause is under investigation.”

A cost of the damages was not immediately available from SpaceX. Reporter Emre Kelly, with News 6 partner Florida Today, reports the damages could be between $50,000 to $100,000.

The Starship stands at 180 feet tall and 30 feet wide and will launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on a 200-foot-tall booster known as the super heavy booster.

Starship is designed to be fully reusable for human flights to the moon and Mars but the spaceship is years away from flight.

