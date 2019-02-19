SpaceX to launch Israeli moon mission, satellite Thursday from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX plans to launch a commercial moon lander for Israel and a satellite for Indonesia Thursday evening from Cape Canaveral.



Liftoff of the Falcon 9 with the ride-sharing payloads is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Space Launch Complex 40.



Air Force weather officials are predicting an 80 percent chance of favorable launch weather. The primary concern will be cloud cover for Thursday and the backup launch day on Friday.



The Falcon 9’s primary payload is the PSN 6 communications satellite for Indonesia, the secondary payload is a moon lander for a privately funded Israeli company, SpaceIL.

The company was among the finalists for $20 million Google Lunar XPrize last year that ended without any of the international competitors reaching the moon by the 2017 goal.



After launch the robotic lander, named Beresheet, which means “in the beginning” in Hebrew, will land on the lunar surface about two months later, where it will take measurements of the moon’s magnetic field.



The robot will be the latest visitor to the moon in what is shaping up to be a busy time on the lunar surface.



China’s Yutu 2 rover landed on the moon in January making history for being the first mission to send back images and other data from the far side of the moon.

The European Space Agency plans to start mining for water and oxygen on the moon by 2025, the agency announced in January. ESA signed a 1-year contract with European aerospace company ArianeGroup to explore mining regolith, also known as lunar soil or moon dust.



In November, NASA announced it had selected nine commercial companies to shuttle and conduct scientific research on the moon’s surface as part of the new $2.6 billion Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.

Another ex-Google Lunar XPrize competitor Moon Express was among the nine companies awarded contracts as part of the new program.

Moon Express leases Launch Complexes 17 and 18 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and has been developing robotic lunar landers and rovers under the leadership of founder Bob Richards.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said the first launch could happen possibly as soon as this year, which would mark the 50th anniversary of the first crewed moon landing.

Israel Aerospace Industries Space Division General Manager Opher Doron, SpaceIL President Morris Kahn and CEO Ido Anteby with Beresheet before the spacecraft was shipped to Florida. (Image: SpaceIL)

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.