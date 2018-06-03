SpaceX prepares for Monday launch of SES-12 satellite

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is preparing again to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the SES-12 spacecraft after its Friday launch was canceled for additional testing.

The goal of the launch is for the SES-12 spacecraft to reach geostationary orbit.

Air Force weather officials are predicting a 70 percent chance of good launch weather for the four-hour June 4 launch window, starting at 12:29 a.m.

The primary weather concern is liftoff winds, with possible maximums at 40 knots near 35,000 feet. Weather officials said this is from a weak surface front that will be bring west-southwest winds during the launch window.

Falcon 9 and SES-12 went vertical this morning on Pad 40 in Florida. Weather is 70% favorable for the four-hour launch window which opens on June 4 at 12:29 a.m. EDT, or 4:29 UTC. https://t.co/gtC39uBC7z pic.twitter.com/GziYEyZAxN — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 3, 2018

The 12,000-pound SES-12 spacecraft, built by Airbus Defence and Space, will deliver high-speed data to across Asia and the Pacific. The satellite, along with SES-8, will reach 18 million TV homes, according to SES.

The Falcon 9’s booster previously launched the U.S. Air Force’s secretive X-37B spacecraft last summer.

SES was the first company to fly a spacecraft on a used Falcon 9 rocket booster. The launch of SES-10 in March 2017 was a big milestone for SpaceX, which has been working toward reusable rockets for 15 years before successfully launching a recovered first-stage rocket.

SpaceX won’t land the booster again, as the company is trying to phase out the Block 4 rockets for the new Block 5 configuration. SpaceX may try to recover the Falcon 9 fairings at sea, which make up the rocket’s nose cone, where the payload is encased.

