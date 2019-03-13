Spring equinox super moon summoning worms?

The official start of spring in the Northern Hemisphere will coincide with a seasonal sight in the sky this year. The final super moon of 2019 will also be the first full moon of March, making it a “worm moon.”

On March 20, the plane of the Earth’s equator will pass directly through the center of the sun, marking the start of spring for the northern half of the globe. On the day of spring and fall equinox, daytime and nighttime are nearly equal around the world. When the sun goes down March 20, the super moon will rise for the last time of the year.

So what do spring and the full moon have to do with worms?

The first full moon in March is traditionally called the “worm moon” because it is the time of year when the ground begins to thaw and earthworms resurface. This year, the full moon in March will be closer to Earth in its orbit and appear larger than normal, which is known as a super moon.

The super worm moon follows the vibrant super blood wolf moon in January.

Associated Press A 'Super Blood Moon' is seen in Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The biggest and brightest super moon of the year rose in February, called the super snow moon.

Associated Press A super moon rises over the ice on the shore of Lake Superior, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Lutsen, Minn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.