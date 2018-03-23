Students from Volusia County come together to talk school safety

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Several students from around Volusia County expressed their concerns about school safety at Mainland High School in Daytona on Thursday. The community town hall was hosted by the Daytona News Journal and included both law enforcement and school district officials.

Julianna Strong is a junior at Seabreeze High School. Strong said that the Parkland shooting has changed the way she feels while walking down the hallway at her school.

"My biggest concern is that my school will be targeted next," said Strong.

Strong also said that she thinks students taking action is allowing for young people to have a stronger voice.

"I think the reason that these six or seven students that were up there tonight was because of these walkouts. I think that's why we have a voice," said Strong.

Tripp Davison, a junior at Deland High School, said that he's formed a bond with his school resource officer and would like to see other trusted people on campus with a firearm.

"There should be more armed presence on campuses, whether it be teachers, faculty, staff or private security," said Davison.

Both the Daytona Beach Police Department and the Volusia County Sheriff's Office spoke on the topic of staffing schools with law enforcement officers, and noted the burden it creates for an agency.

"Would I love to see us get a school resource officer in every school? Yes. Here's my question for you: Where do we get the $9.7 million a year to do that?" asked Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said that of the 10 school the department patrols, finding former officers to help might be a cheaper option.

"I've been approached by several retired law enforcement officers that have grandkids and kids in schools that want to come and volunteer. Walk the halls, protect the schools," said Capri.

Both school and law enforcement said that a lot more conversation needs to take place, before determining possible school safety solutions and where the extra money to fund it would come from.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.