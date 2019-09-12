SunRail hits car in Winter Park, injuring driver

WINTER PARK, Fla. - The driver of a sedan was injured when a SunRail train hit his car Thursday afternoon in Winter Park, police said.

The crash happened at South Denning Drive and Barnum Avenue around 2 p.m. Winter Park police did not have further details about the cause of the crash.

The extent of the man's injuries is unknown.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed a train stopped on the tracks near a black sedan with damage to its front end and roof.

Florida Department of Transportation officials said the car was in the railroad right of way when it was struck.

None of the 47 passengers or two crew members aboard the train were injured.

Northbound train P320 was allowed to resume its route at 2:47 p.m. It was running about 45 minutes behind. Another northbound train, P322, was delayed about five minutes due to the crash.

