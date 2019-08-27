Surfer bitten after catching wave, landing on shark at New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A man is recovering after being bitten by a shark at New Smyrna Beach, according to beach officials.

Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue officials said the 40-year-old man was surfing around 11:55 a.m. Tuesday when he caught air on a wave, tucked and landed on the shark in waist-deep water.

The man said the shark, which he described as about 6 1/2-feet long, bit his left hand and calf, according to the incident report.

The man was treated by Ocean Rescue crews at the scene and refused further treatments, officials said.

Tuesday's attack marks the 11th bite in Volusia County this year, according to beach officials.

