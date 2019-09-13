Suspects canned: Florida men try to hide from deputies in trash bins

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - This arrest is in the can.

Three car theft suspects are facing felony charges after they sent Seminole County deputies on a chase that ended at a pair of garbage bins, according to an arrest report.

The Sheriff's Office released video Friday of the midnight chase and posted it to its Facebook page.

Deputies said a neighbor saw the three men trying to break into cars in the Tuska Ridge subdivision of unincorporated Oviedo. According to an arrest report, the men were able to swipe a car.

Deputies took to the sky while also trying to track the suspects down on foot. The Seminole County Alert Team was able spot the trio driving an SUV that was reported stolen earlier this week, according to the post.

When the suspects learned they were being chased, they left the SUV and took off. Deputies were able to identify the driver of the car as 21-year-old Timothy Gomez Bowser.

Authorities say Bowser along with Michael Banks and Armani Almestica jumped the fence, and two crawled into garbage cans by a nearby home.

A deputy with his K-9 found the two suspects and their seemingly smelly hiding spot. The final suspect was arrested not far from the garbage bins.

"Great job by our crews in the air and on the ground," the Sheriff's Office post reads. "Thank you to a resident who helped us can those criminals in the act!"

The three are now facing unarmed burglary charges and resisting officer arrest.

