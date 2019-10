MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A suspicious death investigation is underway, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said a male victim was found dead in the area of the 3200 block of Southeast 50th Court in the Whispering Sands subdivision.

The victim was identified by the Sheriff's Office as Elijah Coleman Jr., 64.

Officials said they do not feel there is any further danger to the public as the investigation continues.

