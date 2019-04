ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Fozy is a staff favorite at the Orange County Animal Services shelter.

She is a playful 2-year-old described as loving, goofy and well-behaved. Her owners surrendered her last month because they were no longer able to care for her.

Fozy weighs about 52 pounds and is heartworm negative.

For more information on Fozy, click here.

Orange County Animal Services.

