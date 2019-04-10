Why some couples are getting a 'sleep divorce' -- could it work for you?

Do you recall that “Seinfeld” episode where Kramer and Frank Costanza talk about how sleeping separate from the women in their lives is beneficial to their respective relationships?

Evidently, it’s a concept that's catching on.

Have you ever heard the term "sleep divorce," or "sleep divorced"? It's when the two people in the marriage sleep separately from one another, and it could be for a variety of reasons.

Whether it’s just different sleep and work schedules, snoring, different room temperature desires, fighting over sheets or other factors, sometimes couples just aren’t on the same page when it comes to sleeping.

According to an article on mattressclarity.com that cites a survey conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with bedding company Slumber Cloud, 47 percent of 2,000 respondents said they would prefer to sleep without their partner.

In that “Seinfeld” episode, Kramer didn’t like the fact that his partner had “jimmy legs,” referring to restless leg syndrome. Costanza then bemoans how his wife had the “jimmy arms,” which surprised Kramer, who countered with the question, “You can get that in your arms?”

Costanza responded, “Like you wouldn’t believe.”

When it comes to bed-sharing, these issues can sometimes have negative effects on a relationship.

So in order to solve those issues, and believe it or not, ENHANCE the relationship or marriage, couples are deciding to sleep separately.

The concept actually doesn’t affect being intimate with your partner, either, according to reports.

If fact, some proponents say that getting better sleep by sleeping separately actually helps in that area, since a lack of sleep can lead to more frustration and anger directed at your partner.

According to an article on kidspot.com/au, New York couples therapist Tamara Green said sleep divorces has saved the love lives of many couples.

“They get enough rest and they feel like they are able to hear each other out and get their needs met,” Green said.

So, is getting a sleep divorce something you would consider? Let us know below.

