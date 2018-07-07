Teen accused of raping woman at gunpoint during carjacking at Orlando park

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 17-year-old is accused of raping a woman at gunpoint while keeping a man at bay during a carjacking at an Orlando park, police said.

Shaimark L. Benjamin has been arrested in connection with the June 29 attack, according to the Orlando Police Department on Friday.

The rape and carjacking were reported at 3:03 a.m. near the Rosemont Community Center at 4872 Rose Bay Drive. According to Orlando police, a couple was at the park when a gunman forced them out of their car.

The assailant raped the woman while holding the man at bay with a handgun, police said.

The culprit then drove off in the victims' car, officers said.

Orlando police released a sketch of the man Friday.

