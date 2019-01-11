Teen calls 911 while vandalizing Teague Middle School classroom, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A teenage boy called 911 while he and a friend were vandalizing a classroom at Teague Middle School Friday morning, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the boys, ages 15 and 17, broke into a portable classroom at the school and caused more than $1,000 damage.

"We have intruders at Teague, please respond. We have intruders at Teague, please respond," one of the boys told a 911 operator while inside the school.

A Seminole County Public Schools spokesman said both boys are former Teague Middle School students who now attend Lake Brantley High School. The teens climbed over a fence in the back portion of campus and broke into the portable by breaking the windows, officials said.

The boys are accused of breaking the lights, trashing the classroom and then using a fire extinguisher to cause further damage.

Deputies said in addition to the 911 call placed by one of the boys at about 1:30 a.m., they also received a call from a security guard at a nearby apartment complex who reported seeing two boys running and then heard them say "act normal."

Both boys were arrested at the apartment complex. They are facing burglary and criminal mischief charges.

