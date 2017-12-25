Teen disappears after leaving Marion County house on foot, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Officials are searching for a teen who was last seen leaving her home at 3666 Southwest 147th Place Sunday on foot.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Leyona Marie Gibson, 17, left heading toward the intersection of Highway 484 and Marion Oaks Boulevard.

Gibson is described as black, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 105 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

She was last seen wearing an olive green dress, a light blue Adidas jacket with black trim and sandals.

Deputies said Gibson made statements that gave her family and law enforcement reason to be concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Gibson's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

