This might be the most Florida wedding of all time

Grab a white bikini, mix in some overalls and add in a pickup truck and a little mud for good measure and you've got all the makings of the most Florida wedding of all time.

That's exactly what Jeremy and Ahrielle Biddle had when they tied the knot late last month at Redneck Mud Park in Punta Gorda during the Trucks Gone Wild Spring Break event.

Pictures and video from the redneck rite show Ahrielle Biddle glowing in a bridal bikini complete with white ruffles and a veil while Jeremy Biddle beams in a pair of denim overalls with no shirt underneath.

The lovebirds exchanged vows in the bed of a lifted white truck with revving engines instead of church bells sounding in the distance.

Once the vows were exchanged, the newlyweds celebrated by rolling -- and kissing -- in the mud as guests snapped candid photos.

The couple told ABC News that they initially met at the Trucks Gone Wild Spring Break event so it was only fitting that they return there to say "I do." As for the muddy matrimony, they said it was just their style.

"Everything doesn't have to be so fancy and in the end, everybody always loves each other," Ahrielle Biddle told the TV station.

The couple hope to ride Jeeps in the Rocky Mountains for their honeymoon, so they've started a GoFundMe to help pay for the trip.

