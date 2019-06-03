'Don't move:' Deputy warns sleeping couple of rattlesnake

A Tennessee deputy happened to be in the right place at the right time.

Maury County Deputy Adam Sisk drove up on a couple sleeping on a rural dirt road when he saw a rattlesnake slithering toward them, according to WFLA.

The deputy was in the area to respond to a call about a suspicious person. He parked his car and got out to warn the couple.

“Don’t move,” he warned the couple. “There’s a rattlesnake right next to you.”

The deputy then urged the couple to roll toward him, and they were able to safely move away from the venomous snake.

