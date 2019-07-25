News

Too early? It's only July and Hobby Lobby has Christmas decorations out

Shelves lined with trees, ornaments, more

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

(Credit: Stacy Shanks)

It’s a yearly debate: How early is too early for stores to put out Christmas decorations?

Clearly, Hobby Lobby thinks five months before is the perfect time, as holiday trees, ornaments and more already line its shelves before the end of July. 

I mean, the heat index has reached triple digits this month. Maybe just the idea of winter and the Christmas holiday can help cool people down?

Hobby Lobby isn’t the only store in town prepping for Christmas. Decorations have been seen at At Home: The Home Décor Superstore as well.

Where else have you seen Christmas decorations already out in stores?

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Christmas. Is. Coming.

